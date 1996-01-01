16 October 2017



Kissa Tea's new recipes (soup, smoothie bowl) are made with energizing matcha and recommended for autumn days Recently, Austrian brand Kissa Tea posted new recipes for dishes made with energizing matcha. The soup (on view on this page) is especially dedicated to autumn. The revitalizing food is made of kohlrabi, ginger, coconut milk,... and Kissa matcha 'Focus' tea with natural caffeine for supporting concentration. The 'Matcha Kohlrabi Coconut Soup' isn't very easy to make and it lasts around 30 to 45 minutes to prepare and cook it for 4 persons, but the fresh ingredients are composed in a delicate way for a refined taste. Other recipes which were posted recently by Kissa on Instagram are the Matcha Curry with Tofu and the energizing vitamin loaded smoothie bowl - last mentioned is very easy to make and like the soup especially recommended for autumn days.

