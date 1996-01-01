9 June 2017



Vienna Insight: Opening of the 'Picknick Restaurant' at Café Cobenzl



Photos from left: 1 + 2 © Luftschloss, 3 © manncpt. Upcoming Sunday the 11th June, the recently re-opened Café Cobenzl (known for the beautiful view over Vienna) adds a new gastronomy service to the location at the Höhenstrasse in the city's 19th district Döbling. The mountain location (Cobenzl is 382 meters high) can be reached with public transportation service (bus) or car, motorbike, bicycle via serpentine road (Höhenstrasse) or by feet along Himmelstrasse or Oberer Reisenbergweg from the wine growers' town Grinzing (map). The region is one of the recreation destinations of the Viennese. On Saturdays and Sundays around Café Cobenzl, guests have now the option to check into the 'Picknick Restaurant' where the picnic basket can be filled individually with regional food and wine from the neighbouring winery 'Cobenzl' as well as various beverages. The new service will be opened next Sunday at 12:00 with DJ line up and cultural program inclusively children's activities, yoga, popup gallery,... (details on Facebook).

