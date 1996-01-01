14 November 2017



Spice manufactory, spice & book store Babette's Advent calendar starts with a book concerning Christmas bakeries ...and the spice blend 'Süsser Winter' (Sweet Winter) on 1 December. The calendar is already published on babettes.at/adventkalender/ - very practically with opened doors, except the door of 24th December. The 'Sweet Winter' mixture of 1st December is recommended as all-rounder for sweet bakeries like Christmas cookies. The new book 'Backen in der Winterzeit' by Theresa Baumgärtner was recently released via Brandstätter Verlag. The collection of recipes and decoration tips is introduced with a book trailer on the author's website on theresaskueche.de/buecher/326-backen-in-der-winterzeit where also a Spotify playlist for relaxing, baking,... during the festive season can be found. For Saint Nicholas Day and Krampus (6 December, image below right) for example, Vienna-based Babette's offers two blends - the mixture for apple strudel and the spicy blend 'Kampot Kakao' which can be used for hot chocolate, truffle or meat dishes. Photos: Jenny Fetz; illustrations photos: Salamanda; calligraphy doors: Maria Valencia.





more cuisine>





