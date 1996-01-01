25 November 2017



Vanilla cookies made with caffeine containing matcha powder presented by Kissa Tea as Christmas bakery tip The Austrian tea label Kissa is known for delivering seasonal recipes made with matcha. Recently, Kissa chefs created recipes for colder days like a kohlrabi/coconut soup . For Christmas, the tea-cuisine composers developed a new interpretation of the probably most favored Advent cookie of the Austrians: the Vanillekipferl. The few different ingredients of the 'Matcha Vanillekipferl' recipe ( English , German ) are easily to get: flour, sugar, magarine, almonds, vanilla, cardamom, lemon and powder of the brand's revitalizing 'Matcha Focus Tea' which contains natural caffeine.





Editor's note: The amount of cookies - with or without matcha, should be limited for children. For adults, the Christmas matcha bakery is an ideal offering at meetings or during office times for enhancing concentration.

