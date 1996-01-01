collections
culture
music
motor
cuisine
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile





 
fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

25 November 2017

Vanilla cookies made with caffeine containing matcha powder presented by Kissa Tea as Christmas bakery tip

The Austrian tea label Kissa is known for delivering seasonal recipes made with matcha. Recently, Kissa chefs created recipes for colder days like a kohlrabi/coconut soup. For Christmas, the tea-cuisine composers developed a new interpretation of the probably most favored Advent cookie of the Austrians: the Vanillekipferl. The few different ingredients of the 'Matcha Vanillekipferl' recipe (English, German) are easily to get: flour, sugar, magarine, almonds, vanilla, cardamom, lemon and powder of the brand's revitalizing 'Matcha Focus Tea' which contains natural caffeine.


Editor's note: The amount of cookies - with or without matcha, should be limited for children. For adults, the Christmas matcha bakery is an ideal offering at meetings or during office times for enhancing concentration.


more cuisine>

© since 1996 Sawetz