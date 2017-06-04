4 June 2017



Vienna Insight: Garden party at Dots' VIEiPEE club Yesterday, 'Dots' restaurant chain owner Martin Ho invited to a party on occasion of the opening of the garden of the Dots VIEiPEE club at Prater in Vienna. Martin Ho himself counts to the celebs of the city and is regularly on view in media with VIPs such as recently at Austria's high-circulation daily newspaper ' Kronen Zeitung ' with Jude Law whose appearance on stage in the play 'Obsession' during Wiener Festwochen received - partly enthusiastically written - positive critics.



The garden party was organized perfectly: one bar with Schlumberger sparkling wine, another with Grey Goose vodka, and a mixed bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages were placed around the swimming pool. For the culinary, Martin Ho's Dots cuisine delivered on-the-go meals and superfood label Nussyy mixed delicacies. The guests were sitting and lying at the sun protected lounges, some smoked shishas or danced beside and even on the loungers to hypnotic electro beats with bass tones that set the garden into vibrations. fig.: When the sun shine was accompanied by a rain shower, the atmosphere heated up into an exuberant party. At the end of the shower, VIEiPEE celebrated the people's unsuspected rain-dance with colorful glitter-glam fountains (picture right). The VIEiPEE club is located at the green lung of the city, close to the entertainment park 'Wurstelprater'. It's one of the chicest addresses when it comes to dancing at night; with the opening of the garden with beach sand, swimming pool and additional sports areas (strength training equipment, volleyball), the culinary, music, dance scenery starts already at 11:30 (Monday - Sunday).





