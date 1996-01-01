12 April 2017



Viennese confectionary as stage for dirndl-dresses with extraordinary prints like sushi rolling cats or pin-ups The Lerchenfelder street at the 8th district of Vienna brought two creative labels together: in Carinthia born Gabriela Urabl resides with her brand 'Dirndlherz' at Lerchenfelder Strasse 50: not far away at number 112 located is the confectionary 'Confiserie zur Lerche' (founded 1913) which offers special creations like candied flowers or seasonal sweets like carrot bunnies. What's closer than teaming up for the production of the latest Dirndlherz campaign in collaboration with photographer Vanessa Désirée Hartmann! For the 14th Dirndlherz collection, designer Gabriela Urabl was inspired by the meeting of various cultures and customs which include in many cases culinary - such as the chocolate bunny before and during Easter. (Easter starts on Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Monday; in 2017, from 9 to 17 April.) fig.: At the image right, the model holds a traditional Easter bunny in her hand. She wears the 'Pin-Up Baby' dress by Dirndlherz. The piece is cut as Austrian 'dirndl' (term denotes 'dress'); at the image, worn with short-sleeve blouse in violet and lilac bow. The fabric is printed with retro-1940/50s pin-ups which show at their outfits signs of a fight such as with a monster with powerful claws; some of the pin-ups are holding a bloody brain in one hand. Below: Dresses 'Sushicats' (shows cats which are rolling sushi) and 'Zen-Garden' by Dirndlherz. The jewelry was created especially for the campaign shooting by Vienna-based 'Kaufhaus Schiepek'. Photos: © Vanessa Désirée Hartmann / www.vandehart.com

Fashion: Dirndlherz® / Gabriela Urabl / www.dirndlherz.at

Makeup and hair styling: Nadja Hluchovsky

Jewelry: Jella Schiepek / Kaufhaus Schiepek

Location: Confiserie zur Lerche www.confiseriezurlerche.com

Models: Sylvie Kaufmann, Manon Krulis





