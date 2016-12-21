21 December 2016



Ellen von Unwerth captured new comma spring 2017 fashion pieces in Paris street scenes for the expression of joie de vivre Today, comma sent preview images of the upcoming 'comma casual identity' and of the brand's main line 'comma' Spring 2017 campaign which was shot by photographer Ellen von Unwerth in Paris. (The campaign isn't published yet at the Comma Magazine; fast checked today.) fig.: For 'comma casual identity', Ellen von Unwerth worked with model Anna Selezneva who appears in scenes which spread joie de vivre (zest for life). The items are staged in the streets together with symbolic city-nomad objects like a motorbike or a bicycle, in freedom expressing parcours-posing (on view at the image right) where the street is used as daily fitness area for the presentation of comma's athleisure items, or in relax situation (image below) in front of a café-bar where Anna is dressed in high-heels, elegant handbag and jeans outfit.



