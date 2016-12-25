25 December 2016



Tiroler Landesmuseen received the 'German Design Award 2017' for the communication of historical content Exhibitions shall entertain and educate at the same time. Some themes are better suitable for entertainment than others. But when visitors leave an exhibition - no matter which - they should be enriched positively with knowledge. One museum which has fulfilled the task in the eyes of one of the most respected European design institutions, the German Design Council, is the Ferdinandeum of the Tiroler Landesmuseen in Tyrol, Austria. The theme of the exhibition 'Front - Heimat. Tirol im Ersten Weltkrieg' about the time of World War I. in Tyrol (Austria) doesn't count to the light amusements - which made it more difficult to communicate the experience perspective of people who lived in the early 20th century and witnessed the war. 'Order and deconstruction' are mentioned by the Tiroler Landesmuseen as the primary design ideas developed from the people's experiences. The show's rooms over an around 1.000 square meters area were turned by the German Stuttgart-based architecture office 'büro münzing designer+architekten bda' into visual narrative spaces which told the history of the role of art and media as propaganda instruments during WWI, how society, life changed, and made aware of the human losses of a war that's left its tracks until nowadays. The German Design Award 2017 (category 'Excellent Communications Design – Fair') winning special exhibition 'Front – Heimat. Tirol im Ersten Weltkrieg' happened from 8 May until 1 November 2015 at Ferdinandeum of the Tiroler Landesmuseen in Innsbruck, the capital city of Tyrol (Austria). Photo: (C) Wolfgang Lackner.

