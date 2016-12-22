22 December 2016 Austrian style expert Irmie Schüch-Schamburek releases the 12th edition of the 'Shopping Guide' On 13 January, the 'Shopping Guide 2017' (digitally and as book in English and German, ca 400-pages) by Irmie Schüch-Schamburek will be launched at the Pop Up Store event at Kursalon Wien at Johannesgasse 33 in Vienna. The Pop Up Store event (12:00 - 24:00; free entry) is dedicated to Austrian products - from fashion to beauty.

Irmie Schüch-Schamburek counts to the country's popular style and trend experts. For the shopping guides, she collects each year favorite stores, spa- and beauty destinations in Austria. At the online edition, special categories such as 'Austro-Designer', 'Trachten', 'Casual' or 'Luxus' make it easy to find stores after special themes or ranges. Each of the destinations is posted with a short introduction and the address is shown on an embedded Google map. Additionally to the listings, Irmie Schüch-Schamburek publishes at 'Irmies World' articles such as the latest about women with grey hair ('Silbermähne - Top oder Flop?) and questions why men's silver hair is a sign of 'wisdom' while women are judged negatively as 'old' when the hair changes with age. For the article, she researched on hair trends and found out that female models with grey hair appear increasingly in advertising campaigns.





