23 December 2016



Fashion and art festival 'Take' released dates for 2017 and opened the submission for projects

The 'Take Festival for Independent Fashion and Arts' will happen next year from 25 to 29 April 2017 at the Alten Post at Dominikanerbastei 11 in the Inner City (1st district) of Vienna. Even at the second edition of the festival, the organizers Austrian Fashion Association and creative headz will present with support by governmental partners several disciplines which are active in the creation of fashion. Artists, photographers, designers, education institutions, etc will once again meet for a program consisting of various events such as lectures or exhibitions. Until 3 February, projects can be submitted via form published on take-festival.com .

fig.: Exhibition 'Raw' by the Viennese fashion and art school 'Die Herbststrasse' during this year's 'Take' festival in April 2016. Photo: © Maximilian Pramatarov.