Abusive words/art tip: show at Galerie Michaela Stock From 10 September until 7 October, Viennese 'Galerie Michaela Stock' presents works by various artists such as the bookshelf-like sculpture 'Asshole' by the US-American (Queens born) and strongly with Austria connected artist Alexander Viscio at the group exhibition 'Affectionate Terms Of Abuse' about the use of swearwords in art. It's announced that the exhibition will explore 'bad language' - and it won't stop with words like the German 'Sautrottel' at Austrian borders. The show is dedicated to cultures all over the world. It's the universal character of swearwords which interests. "Whatever is taboo in a culture, whether faeces, sexuality, incest, death or animal names become a source of foul language," introduces galerie-stock.net . The opening happens on 9 September at 18:00 at the gallery at Schleifmühlgasse 18 at the 4th district of Vienna. On 14 September at 18:00, Galerie Miichaela Stock invites to the 'Bad Word Disco & participative performances with frustracиja. & Patrick Baumüller'. The swearwords/art exhibition is accompanied by a small library with books by artists concerning the theme 'words' such as Lawrence Weiner's approach to the use of written texts which associate places and time periods for the expression of moments and emotions. fig.: 'Asshole' by Alexander Viscio, 2008. Sculpture, laminated birch wood, 30 x 100 x 20 cm.

