20 May 2017



adidas PureBOOST DPR was launched with elite athletes and street runners at art-of-street-running event in Berlin

Yesterday, the 6km art-of-street-running event happened on occasion of the release of the new adidas PureBOOST DPR (8mm heel-to-toe offset, wider forefoot for more stability while passing corners, uneven surfaces) under the campaign title 'Hit This Ground Running' together with elite athletes like Olympians Akani Simbine (South Africa) or Wayde Van Niekerk (South Africa) - both on view at the image right.

Wayde Van Niekerk, Olympic gold medalist and World Record Holder said, "It was a unique and special experience for me to leave the track and take to the streets, at night, to race against some of adidas’ fastest community runners."

Together with other professional adidas athletes like Noah Lyles (USA), Tori Bowie (USA), Shaunae Miller (Bahamas), Sally Pearson (Australia) and street runners from all over the world inclusively global media and influencers, Wayde Van Niekerk explored Berlin at night. The 'Hit This Ground Running' event was designed by adidas as ‘Art of Street Running’ experience which started with a street art exhibition and ended with a party at the adidas Runbase with music mixed by DJ Batman and Ahzumjot.

Your city, our rules.

Berlin, let's hit this ground running.#PureBOOST DPR pic.twitter.com/3TTXe4rksH — adidas Running (@adidasrunning) May 19, 2017