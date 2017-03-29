29 March 2017



University of Applied Arts, department fashion design announces runway show dates

On 13 June at the Orangerie at Schönbrunn Palace ( Schönbrunner Schloßstrasse 47) in Vienna, this year's end of the semester runway show of the fashion class at the University of Applied Arts will happen. The 'Show Angewandte 17' is scheduled at 6 pm and 8:30 pm; tickets are available from 10 April (online via oeticket.com ).

Since 2014, the chair of the fashion design department is hold by Hussein Chalayan who followed prominent names like Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Helmut Lang or Raf Simons.

For the campaign of the runway show, the students cooperated with a colleague, photography student Luca Fuchs from the University's department for Applied Photography and Time-Based Media.