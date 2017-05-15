15 May 2017



Artist Kwills' manga for 'Rise of the Koi' capsule collection by Afew on occasion of 'Japan Day' in Düsseldorf (20 May) This year, 'Japan Day' will be celebrated on 20 May in Düsseldorf, Germany. Since 2002, the city's people pay each year in May or June homage to the friendship between Japan and Germany. In 2017, the cultural program reaches from fireworks over sports activities like the demonstration of Japanese martial arts to events such as the instore and online release of the Afew ' Rise of the Koi ' capsule collection which was introduced with a special manga lookbook by Netherland-based artist Kwills whose drawings provide the first views of the urban fashion. The book for the first by Afew designed and produced collection begins with the camouflage pattern Kwills created for Afew. Eyecatching is the black print of the collection's name-giving Japanese Koi fish at the backside of a t-shirt. Each of the 5 pieces of the collection (white hoody, two t-shirts, black denim coaches jacket, neck gaiter) carries a Koi inspired element. The camouflage print itself references the Koi fish. In an interview about the 'Koi Future Camo', Kwills says that the pattern is inspired by the flow and movement of the fish. The camo is prominently on view at the video for 'The Rise of the Koi' collection.

Another symbol which is explicitly mentioned at Kwills' manga lookbook is the family bond (家族 Verbund) which stands for the close relationship between Afew and Japan.

