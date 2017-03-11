11 March 2017



Arran Gregory's nature-technology referencing geometrical mirror art as Swarovski crystal sculptures



It's announced that the Swarovski sculptures by British artist Arran Gregory will arrive in stores in Spring/Summer 2017. The artist (portrait photo above) questions with his geometrical with mirror surface equipped sculptures today's living between nature and technology. The mirrors as reflectors can be interpreted as the visual representation of Arran Gregory's investigation of the impact of the environment on living beings. At his website , the artist asks "We are part of nature and are curiously drawn to it, yet at the same time are we continually becoming more detached?" For Swarovski, Arran Gregory created the 'Mirror Nature' collection of crystal sculptures of a leopard, bear and wolf (images below). The three animals count to Gregory's signature representatives of a nature which is characterized by a increasingly closer living space for certain species. (Information about the leopard by Arran Gregory.) Swarovski developed for the 'Mirror Nature' collection a special mirror-chrome-finish. fig.: The portrait photo shows British sculptor Arran Gregory working in his studio. Below: Leopard, bear, wolf by Arran Gregory of the Swarovski 'Mirror Nature' collection, Spring/Summer 2017. Photos: © Swarovski.





more culture>





