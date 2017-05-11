11 May 2017



Artist, designer Lili Ploskova aka Lila Pix releases retrospective art book spanning over 20 years Fashion insiders know artist Lili Ploskova even from her textile art/fashion label Lila Pix. Lili Ploskova studied painting and graphics at the University of Applied Arts Vienna and has worked as artist as well as designer, especially textile designer. Now, Lili Ploskova initiated a new project: The 'MY ART BOOK' project concerns the artist's retrospective publication of around 200 works (paintings, graphics, screen prints, textile designs) from the last 20 years. The visuals are accompanied by texts by the artist. For the realization of the limited edition of the art book (planned release in September), Lili Ploskova teamed up with curator Maria Vassileva. Recently on 8 May at Startnext , the crowdfunding campaign for the 'MY ART BOOK' project has started. Until 10 June, users can pre-order the book, buy scarves by Lili Ploskova, art works or sign into the screen printing (on paper or textile) workshop at the artist's studio in Vienna. fig.: Book cover 'Lili Ploskova. Painting, Graphic, Textile Art. 20 Years', scheduled release month is September 2017. Video: 'My Art Book' campaign video. filmbook from Lili Ploskova on Vimeo.

