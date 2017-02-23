23 February 2017



Austrian Fashion Awards (AFA) 2017 call for entries Until 12 March, entries to the Austrian Fashion Awards 2017 are possible. AFA are the country's official fashion awards with prize money and benefits paid from the taxes of the people who live in Austria. Even the participation is defined by the location of living and not only by owning the Austrian citizenship; minimum for expats who are based in Austria are three years. Other criteria for participating in the AFA - Austrian Fashion Awards are summarized: fashion talent which shows an own creative identity, entrepreneurial know-how in production and distribution, an innovative spirit. The ones who will be nominated have to provide a collection of in two cases of a minimum of 16, and in one case of a minimum of 10 outfits for the public presentation. The AFAwards consist of three prizes which differ concerning the requirements as well as the rewards. Perhaps it will be helpful to check out last years' winners in the three categories for getting an impression what the award-givers expect. For the selection of AFA 2017 winners, the organizers have chosen a jury of four members who are active in fashion, design or communication related fields with base in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Great Britain. It's announced that the winners will receive the AFA - Austrian Fashion Awards on 25 April during Take Festival for Independent Fashion and Arts at the Alten Post in Vienna. fig.: The images (from left) show fashion by AFA 2016 winners. At the AFA website's pages of the award categories, further winners (in the most cases with hyperlinks to their websites) of the years 2015 and 2014 are on view. The 'outstanding artist award' will be donated in 2017 for the second time. Modepreis des Bundeskanzleramts 2016: Marie Oberkönig; Foto: © Elfie Semotan.

Modepreis der Stadt Wien 2016: Leopold Bossert; Foto: © Zika Liu.

outstanding artist award für experimentelles Modedesign des

Bundeskanzleramts 2016: Flora Miranda; Foto: © Domen/VanDeVelde; Model: Naomi Van Kampen; Hair & Make-Up: Mariska De Jong.

