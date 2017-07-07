7 July 2017



Timepieces by Konstantin Chaykin, Chanel, Bell & Ross,... on 'Only Watch 2017' tour and charity at Christie's Before the watches will be auctioned at Christie's in Geneva on 11 November at the 'Only Watch 2017' charity which is organized by L'Association Monégasque contre les Myopathies for the support of scientific and medical research programmes, the 49 timepieces by top watchmakers will travel around the world starting in Monaco (27 - 30 September), followed by Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong,... fig.: Part of the 'Only Watch 2017' collection are especially for the charity created designs such as the kinetic art piece 'Joker' (on view on this page) by Russian watchmaker Konstantin Chaykin. The Joker's mimic changes with time: the eyes are driven by the hours and minutes, and the Joker's smile is formed by the moon phase indicator. Chanel for example contributes the special 'Only Watch 2017' version of the 'J12 XS' with black glass beads embroidered by Lesage and merges this way the art of Haute Couture craft and watchmaking together. The watch will be the pass to Chanel's Ready to Wear fashion show in March 2018. Another special experience offers Bell & Ross with the 'BR-X1 R.S.17 ONLY WATCH' which is dressed in the colors of the on-board instruments of the Renault Sport Formula One™ Team R.S.17 car. The bidder who acquires the watch at the Christie's auction will be invited to the Renault Sport Formula One™ Team at the last race of the championship in Abu Dhabi at the end of November - and will receive Nico Hülkenberg's race gloves.

