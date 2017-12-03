3 December 2017



Porcelain and glass artist Rosemarie Benedikt - received recently the Decoration of Honour in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria, invites to Christmas exhibition

In early November, Rosemarie Benedikt received for her artistic work (in porcelain and glass) and achievements in knowledge transfer (at the University of Applied Arts Vienna) the Decoration of Honour in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria. Now, the artist opens with the invitation to the Christmas exhibition 'Porzellan und Glas' her ceramic gallery at Schönburggasse 34 in Vienna where from 8 until 12 December (12.00 - 20.00) additionally to the artist's signature animal sculptures, Christmas and Advent releated works will be on show.

fig.: Advent crib by Rosemarie Benedikt (born 1939, graduated in textile design at the Fashion School of the City of Vienna - Modeschule der Stadt Wien; since the mid-60ies until 2000, Benedikt lectured at the University of Applied Arts Vienna; designs by the artist can also be found at the gift collection of Villeroy & Boch ) . Photo: (C) Rosemarie Benedikt.