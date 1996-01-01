9 March 2017



Art space Mural Harbor has started its boat trips 2017

The artists of 'Mural Harbor' have a Boxxoffice made of shipping containers at the Danube harbor in Linz, capital city of Upper Austria. (Linz is located ca. 60 to 80 minutes from Vienna.) Now with the warmer days, Mural Harbor has started its boat cruises along the murals of the outdoor art gallery again. Additionally to the boat cruises, the outdoor gallery offers walks. Both - the boat trips as well as the walks, are guided by artists from the team. After the tours, participants can test their spraying talents in one hour graffiti crash courses supported by an artist who will explain the structures of classical graffiti.

For the ones who are interested in diving deeper into the discipline, artist Lord Shed (Austrian member of the California 'Lords' crew - video) shows in a five hours spraying workshop how to create art works for public spaces.

fig.: Mural art 'Untitled' (2015) by Entes Y Pesimo at the Danube in Linz, Austria. Photo by C. Boehm Photograph; (C) www.muralharbor.at.