17 March 2017

Departure Fashion Night calls Viennese designers

The call concerns the Departure Fashion Night on 27 April during Take Festival for Independent Fashion and Arts. Departure is a support programme by Vienna Business Agency and mainly funded by money of Viennese citizens and companies via the City of Vienna and the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. The intention is to strengthen the business location Vienna and - as the name 'departure' suggests, help young companies to enter the international market. Departure Fashion Night is one of the initatives where labels get the chance to present their work; the costs of the shows are paid by the Viennese people via Departure. Until 26 March 2017, Viennese designers can apply via wirtschaftsagentur.at where even the details are published.





