1 December 2017



Celebrities like Coco Rocha, Courtney Love, or David Lachapelle customized Diesel jackets for the reconstruction of a school near Amatrice, Italy

In the last two years, massive earthquakes happened in Central Italy. The region of Amatrice was in the center of the devastating eruptions in 2016.

For supporting infrastructural measures in the field education, the Italian brand Diesel started together with celebrities from music, modeling, acting, photography,... the 'Customized with LOVE' charity via online auction platform charitystars.com/customizedwithlove where users can bid for customized jackets by Courtney Love (image below left), Coco Rocha (picture right), or David Lachapelle from today until 19 December.

The collected money will support the rebuilding of the ‘Giacomo Leopardi’ secondary school in Sarnano near Amatrice in Italy. The charity is organized in collaboration with the brand's 'Only The Brave Foundation' in partnership with the 'Andrea Bocelli Foundation' (article about the cooperation between the two foundations).