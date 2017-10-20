20 October 2017



Diesel invited media, stylists, models,... to the brand's Vienna showroom party with live music by Rebecca_1147 Each season, Diesel Austria invites to the showroom for a party-like press day with friends from media, styling, modeling. Recently on 12 October, the new Spring/Summer 2018 collection was presented with culinary by simplycatering.at and music by Rebecca_1147 at the Diesel headoffice inclusively showroom and garden in Vienna. Austrian musician Rebecca_1147 (aka Rebecca Rapp) performed live tracks like 'Running Up That Hill' ( Spotify ) from her debut album 'Growing Pains' (released in early 2017). Rebecca_1147's voice vibrates from smoky to glass clear tones over alternative rock-pop-sounds. 'Running Up That Hill' was used for the video of the press day. fig. Insights into the Diesel come-together at the Austrian headoffice and showroom in Vienna; 12 October 2017. From left: Colorful Spring/Summer 2018 collection pieces for men and women inclusively shoes and bags. Leather jackets and pieces in sunny yellow attracted the guests the most. Model Angelina Stolz and Camilla Frei, publisher of the women's fashion and lifestyle publication Camilla Soledad while previewing the new collection.

Below, from left: Hannes Knödl, chef at simplycatering.at, preparing the dishes. View at the lounge area and at the garden of the Diesel headoffice in Vienna.

Photos: (C) Christian Schuetz - www.christianschuetz.at.

more culture>





