23 September 2017



Digitalisation, art, design, fashion seen at the Vienna Art Week 2017 magazine 'Transforming Technology' From 13 to 19 November, the annual Vienna Art Week will present art under the title 'Transforming Technology'. Fashionoffice looked through the printed magazine . The content of the magazine is available online as well such as the article about the role of new technologies and the reasons why the four-year bachelor’s program at the University of Applied Arts Vienna 'Cross-Disciplinary Strategies – Applied Studies in Art, Science, Philosophy and Global Challenges' was developed,

the announcement of the guided tour 'Augmented Reality Meets Albertina' through Albertina museum (15 November) with the new app 'Artvive' which turns static artworks through animations, videos into running pictures and allows a new art experience,

the guided tour through the Institute for Natural Sciences and Technology in the Arts (INTK) at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna (17 November) where scientific methods in art history like x-rays will be presented,

or the talk on Helmut Lang (14 November) where the curators Edek Bartz and Boris Ondreička will discuss the differences and similarities of fashion and art. fig.: Cover of the Vienna Art Week 2017 magazine 'Transforming Technology'; (C) Perndl + Co.





