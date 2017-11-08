8 November 2017



Kunsthalle Wien presents the role of publishing in art and artists as publishers on printed and digital pages From today until 28 January 2018, the ones who are interested in books, magazines, journals, websites about art and/or produced by artists between the years 1989 (the year marks the fall of the Berlin wall and the early beginnings of digitally driven communication) will find an extensive collection of publications at Kunsthalle Wien at MuseumsQuartier, Museumsplatz 1 in the city's 7th district. The exhibition 'Publishing as an Artistic Toolbox: 1989–2017' throws light on publishing on printed and digital pages from various perspectives such as magazines which became additionally book publishers, artists who use magazines for interventions with especially for the medium created artworks to a library which is curated by artists like Heimo Zobernig, Liam Gillick, Willem de Rooij, or Florian Pumhösl. Each of the library's artists selected three books which had an impact on their personal view on publishing. The selections are accompanied by short statements concerning the choice. 'Artists' Library' is one of the thematic chapters of the exhibition. Another one is 'Artist-Run Magazines. The 'Magazine As Medium' with issues of publications like Point d’ironie (Christian Boltanski, Hans Ulrich Obrist), Maayan Magazine (Roy Arad, Joshua Simon), or Toilet Paper (Maurizio Cattelan, Pierpaolo Ferrari) - last mentioned magazine publishes additionally online content such as references to the fashion world, an own Spotify playlist or an online shop containing clothes, books, jewels, interoir design objects,... With other chapters like 'The Bookshop As Medium' (concerning art that exists exclusively in book form), 'Design As Medium' (focus graphic design), or 'Post-Digital Publishing Archive' (publications and digital technologies), the exhibition provides a wide spectrum of insights into the multifaceted world of art related publishing. fig.: Exhibition view of 'Publishing as an Artistic Toolbox: 1989–2017' at Kunsthalle Wien 2017, Photo: (C) Stephan Wyckoff www.stephanwyckoff.com.

