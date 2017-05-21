21 May 2017



imPerfect Dancers will perform 'Hamlet' in fashion by Austrian label Weber+Weber at Salzburg Festival opening



On 22 and 23 July at the opening celebration of Salzburg Festival in Austria, the Italian 'imPerfect Dancers Company' will perform a new interpretation of William Shakespeare's tragedy 'Hamlet' in fashion items from the 'Felted Art' Fall/Winter 2017 capsule collection of men's and women's wear by Vorarlberg-based design duo Weber+Weber who are known for combining traditional Austrian and Italian textiles and manufacturing techniques for over-seasonal, durable men's wear. It's the first time that W+W designed women's wear. 'Felted Art' references the textile material 'loden' as well as the approach to new techniques of dyeing the woolen fabric. Loden (felted wool) is weather resistant, durable and typical for the alpine region of Middle Europe. The use of loden for clothing can be traced back to the Middle Ages in Tyrol and South Tyrol. The Tyrolean region influences even the style of the Weber+Weber fashion items which can be described as combination of street and formal wear with elements of alpine and uniform clothing. The new collection 'Felted Art' is described and shown closer at the collection's journal where members of the imPerfect Dancers Company performed in front of the lens of photographer Oliver Topf.

fig.: Daniel Flores Pardo (as Hamlet) of the imPerfect Dancers Company at the 1st page of the Weber+Weber Journal No. 7 'Felted Art: Hamlet'. Photo: Oliver Topf. 'Hamlet' premiered under the artistic direction of Walter Matteini and Ina Broeckx on 6 May 2017 at Teatro Verdi in Pisa (Italy). It's announced that 'Hamlet' will be shown on 22 and 23 July at the opening celebration of Salzburg Festival in Austria. Weber+Weber posted behind the scenes images from the shooting for the journal; the Facebook post is embedded below:

more culture>





