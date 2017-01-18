24 April 2017



Fashionoffice garden tip: planting fragrant flowers

On the search for seeds for fragrant flowers which blossom over longer time, Fashionoffice found at the 'The Golden Rabbit' website a blog- article about sweet peas which can be planted in the garden or on the balcony. The Golden Rabbit collaborates for the sweat pea seeds range with the British 'Owl's Acre Seed' company. The Owl's Acre Seed online business and seed production is managed by Elizabeth Crawford who selected for the German in Düsseldorf located The Golden Rabbit concept garden store and online shop some varieties of traditional British sweat pea seeds such as the magenta ' Dynasty ' (on view on this page) from the ' Spencers ' collection. It's recommended to plant in March, April, October.

The Golden Rabbit store was founded last year in March (article) with an own workwear line which consists currently of overalls, t-shirts with the brand's logo rabbit with carrot, or aprons like the one in denim (image above) designed with several functional pockets for smart phone, garden tools, etc.

Additionally to the own clothing line, the concept store collects items by other brands such as gloves by Showa.