9 August 2017



Humanic 3-D foot scanner and special fashion, shoe & lifestyle trends presentation at MQ Vienna Fashion Week From 12 to 17 September at the main tent of MQ Vienna Fashion Week, the Austrian shoe company and retail chain Humanic will present the 'yourSize' foot scanner as technology which makes it more comfortable to shop on- and offline. Sizes - if footwear or apparel, aren't a guaranty for the perfect fit. With the 3-D scanner data, shoe model sizes can be matched better to the individual customer's feet. The 3-D scan foot data are saved at the 'yourHumanic Club' card for on- and offline use. fig.: Humanic Fall/Winter 2017/18. Photo: © HUMANIC.

It's announced that the 'Urban Poetry' FW17/18 Humanic collection will be presented together with designer fashion and lifestyle trends in boutique atmosphere on 12 September from 17.00 to 20.30 at MuseumsQuartier/freiraum Q21 during MQ Vienna Fashion Week. Humanic will give away a limited number of vouchers for the entry to the special fashion-shoe presentation from 16 August via Facebook.





