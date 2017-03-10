10 March 2017



Gössl designer Maria Oberfrank reworked Augarten porcelain patterns for flower embroideries on clothing Yesterday, Augarten Porcelain Manufactory invited to the presentation of the collaboration with the Austrian trachten label Gössl into its palace in Vienna. Both companies have a long tradition - Augarten 300 years of porcelain making and Gössl 70 years of trachten (traditional Alpine clothing) production. Gössl designer Maria Oberfrank combined the traditions of both. It's not the first time that Augarten collaborates with fashion labels. In 2010, MAK Museum Vienna exhibited Augarten x Susanne Bisovsky items, or another example for Augarten's fashion activities, the perfume flacon by Wendy & Jim made of porcelain. Now, Maria Oberfrank (at the image in the middle) used the inspiring source which spreads from the manufactory in Vienna and reworked signature Augarten patterns like the Viennese Rose (coffee cup on the image right) or the Maria Theresia (left) flowers as hand-stitched embroideries and prints on summer trachten fabrics made of linen, cotton or silk for city tops and blazers as well as dirndl dresses (such as on view on this page) of the Gössl Augarten Collection (dirndl dresses available from April in stores and online ; the urban everyday wear of blazers, blouses,... are already in stores). fig. from left: The green-white festive dirndl shows flower embroideries and prints inspired by Augarten's 'Maria Theresia' porcelain decoration. In the middle, Maria Oberfrank, the designer of the Gössl Augarten Collection at the catwalk presentation on 9 March 2017 at Augarten Porcelain Manufactory in Vienna. The dirndl dress right shows small flowers like it can be found on 'Biedermeier' porcelain by Augarten. On her head, the model wears a coffee cup with 'Viennese Rose'; it's probably the internationally most popular Augarten pattern. The rose is even stitched on the white blouse. Photo: © Christian Dusek.





more culture>





