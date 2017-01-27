27 January 2017

H&M continues its garment recycling initiative with new campaign video 'Bring it on' and voucher options

The press release about the new video 'Bring it on' for H&M's global recycling initiative (started as Garment Collecting initiative in 2013, details about recycling with partner I:CO on hm.com/bring-it-on) was sent with accompanying letter: Customers who bring a bag with used or unwanted garments (by any label and in any condition) for recycling receive one voucher over 15% discount for one item. The ones who join between 30 January and 4 February the initiative at one of the stores in Austria will receive for one bag two vouchers.

Since 2013, H&M has collected more than 40.000 tons garments; aim is to increase the annual amount to 25.000 tons until 2020. According to H&M, 99% of the textiles can be used again. In 2014, the brand launched its first 'Close the Loop' collection made from recycled materials of the Garment Collecting initiative. In 2016, H&M counted already more than 1,3 million pieces made of recycled materials.

fig.: H&M 'Bring it 2017' campaign image. Photo: (C) CDFX Studios.

The campaign video 'Bring it on' by director Chrystal Moselle: