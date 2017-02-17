17 February 2017



Horst Diekgerdes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Johannes Huebl for Rimowa 2017 & 2018 lookbook at Gardens of Eyrignac The historical, since 500 years family-owned Gardens of Eyrignac in Dordogne (France) consist of several special areas (including family houses for rent for holidays). The Greenery sculptures (images below) are one of the highlights. Topiary (the art of sculpting trees, bushes by clipping) is one of the central arts which can be found at the gardens which were founded in the 18th century and changed with the fashion of gardening their look on the basis of Eyrignac's historical origins. 'The Beauty of Change' is also the title of the new lookbook 2017 & 2018 of Rimowa. The brand was founded in Germany in the late 19th century and became famous for lightweight aluminum luggage especially created for travelling with airplanes. Since last year, Rimowa belongs to LVMH.







fig. above: Behind-the-scenes images from the photo shooting for the Rimowa lookbook 2017 & 2018.

Photos: © Gregor Kaluza RIMOWA. Rimowa has continued its collaboration with the team around photographer Horst Diekgerdes and the models Alessandra Ambrosio and Johannes Huebl. The models appeared already in the last years in front of the camera of Diekgerdes such as in 2013 for telling the story of the design development of Rimowa luggage in context with aircraft, or in 2015 for the lookbook 'A journey through time' dedicated to the glamorous first years of commercial air travel. For the time journey, Ambrosio and Huebl were dressed in typical costumes of the 20ies.



For 'The Beauty of Change' 2017 & 2018 lookbook, Rimowa luggage is set into a contemporary fashion scenery in front of the artful, historical nature architecture of the Gardens of Eyrignac. The campaign will be on view worldwide and published as printed lookbook that will be available at Rimowa stores. fig. below from left: Models Johannes Huebl with Rimowa cases 'Bolero' in black and Alessandra Ambrosio with deep green 'Bossa Nova' luggage. Campaign images from the Rimowa lookbook 'The Beauty of Change' 2017 & 2018, photographed by Horst Diekgerdes.





