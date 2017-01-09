9 January 2017



Golden Globe Awards winner 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle is the man of cinematic dreamtime Today, fashion, lifestyle, culture to daily news media report about the stars of the Golden Globe Awards which happened yesterday in Beverly Hills, California. The winners' stage and red carpets are for fashion reporters catwalk-like scenarios and nice moments like Emma Stone's hug with 'La La Land' writer, director and Golden Globes winner Damien Chazelle go viral in short time (article about the hug with video on USmagazine.com ). The comedy-musical ' La La Land ' seems to hit the nerve of the public for a story about heights, depths of life and the power of dreams. Director Damien Chazelle and his team around Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles won 7 Golden Globes. 'La La Land' breaks the record for the most Golden Globes won by a single movie in the history of the awards. It received awards for: Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Motion Picture, Best Original Score (Justin Hurwitz), Best Original Song (City Of Stars, Justin Hurwitz), Best Performance by an Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Performance by an Actress (Emma Stone), Best Screenplay (Damien Chazelle). fig.: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Damien Chazelle (wearing a pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Grande Ultra Thin) accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for 'La La Land' onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; (C) 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

