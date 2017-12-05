5 December 2017



ISPO Munich installs laboratory-like digitalization platform for retail and production at the upcoming fair (Jan 2018)

From 28 until 31 January 2018, ISPO Munich will install the laboratory-like platform 'Digitize by ISPO Academy' on around 1,000 square meters where new concepts and technologies in sports retail and production will be exhibited and discussed. The space includes a networking lounge. ISPO focuses on the technological aspects as well as on cultural changes set off by the digital transformation of the sports business.

The new platform is the prologue for the digital summit next summer 2018 with conference and exhibition inclusively workshops and seminars addressed to production, big data management, marketing and retail. Details are published on ispo.com (English - German).