16 April 2017



Launch of 'Austrian Center for Fashion Research' at Take Festival for Independent Fashion and Arts in Vienna On 26 April at 19:00, the collaborative 'Austrian Center for Fashion Research' by the University of Art and Design Linz (Kunstuniversität Linz, Upper Austria) and the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna (Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien) will be launched with two projects - the exhibition 'The Hidden Fashion Library' concerning magazine publishing (opening at 19:30) and the virtual fashion show 'Another Dimension of Fashion' (screening at 20:00) - at Take Festival for Independent Fashion and Arts (25 - 29 April) in Vienna. It's announced that the 'Austrian Center for Fashion Research' will explore fashion under the aspects art and culture with focus on practice-oriented research approaches. The impact of new technologies on design and the role of migration, decolonization in the system of fashion are the two mentioned main topics of the upcoming researches. fig.: The virtual fashion show ' Another Dimension of Fashion ' with body-fashion scans (computer tomography) by radiologist Prim. Univ.Prof. Dr. Franz Fellner and images by photographer Günter Parth of works by students of the University of Art and Design Linz programme 'Fashion & Technology' will happen on 26 April 2017 at 20:00 during Take Festival at Alte Post (Dominikanerbastei 11) in Vienna.

Photo right: Fashion by Darija Pejic photographed by Günter Parth; (C) Günter Parth.

Photo below: Designer Mirela Ionica's 'Happy Hoarder' as CT (computer tomography) scan by Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Franz Fellner, photo by (C) Nina Wenhart. The second project is 'The Hidden Fashion Library' exhibition of fashion publications on paper which were founded in the last years as answer to the boom of digital media and as continuation of the culture of alternative print magazines.





