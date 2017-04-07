8 May 2017



Venice Insight: Lavazza at Peggy Guggenheim Collection The opening of the exhibition ' Mark Tobey: Threading Light ' marks the start of a multi-year collaboration between Italian coffee producer Lavazza and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice. The event happened on 5 May, few weeks after Damien Hirst's monumental sculptures were unveiled at Palazzo Grassi ( CNN Style ) and some days before this year's Venice Biennale Arte opens on 13 May (runs until 26 November). Every two years, Venice is the center of the art world. It's the meeting place of art collectors, curators and all the ones who are interested in views by artists from all over the world on today's society or in the latest art movements. At the pavilions from the United States, France, Russia, China, Greece, Germany... artists represent their countries; in many cases with works concerning trends or actual topics of the respective homeland. The collaboration between Lavazza and The Peggy Guggenheim Collection has started with the exhibition of 66 works by American painter Mark Tobey who received the International Grand Prize in 1958 at Venice Biennale. The retrospective 'Mark Tobey: Threading Light' will be on show until 10 September. fig.: Francesca Lavazza at the Lavazza and Peggy Guggenheim Collection press conference on 5 May 2017 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Lavazza; (C) 2017 Venturelli. Francesca Lavazza, Lavazza Board Member and Member of the Guggenheim Board of Trustees states, "I am pleased to announce our new collaboration with the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, an iconic institution founded by a woman who I deeply admire. I am also delighted that we at Lavazza have grown our support for the Guggenheim Foundation, which began in 2014 with the Guggenheim New York. With this latest collaboration in Venice, our company is taking yet another crucial step in developing our role as a global driver for the arts and culture. We are proud of Lavazza's history of more than two decades of supporting photography projects, cultural institutions and other initiatives that not only strategically align our products with a key audience segment, but more importantly help generate unique and thought-provoking programs." Additionally to the supporting role of the current and the upcoming exhibitions, Lavazza opened an own café at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice. fig.: A general view of Chiesa degli Scalzi before the Lavazza and Peggy Guggenheim Collection press conference on 5 May 2017 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Lavazza; (C) 2017 Venturelli.

