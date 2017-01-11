11 January 2017



Life Ball's annual 'Style Bible' turned into a politically motivated 'Life Bible' This year's 'Bible' of the charity event 'Life Ball' (happens on 10 June at Vienna’s City Hall) changed its content from a 'Style Bible' to a more politically motivated publication under the name 'Life Bible'. In 1993, Life Ball was founded as HIV/AIDS awareness event by the LGBT community. This year, it seemingly enters with the 'Life Bible' party politics in a more offensive way. Motto is 'Recognize the Danger'. At the publication, the motto is explored by prominent culture experts like film director Robert Dornhelm who wrote about values expressed by the artists Otto Dix and Leni Riefenstahl who influenced both the esthetics of the bible's collages of photographs/graphics or historian Oliver Rathkolb whose article concerns the economic situation of the 1930s and our times by mentioning the importance of the entertainment industry and - in the German version (fast checked today) - the digital revolution. The Life Bible is accessible online under lifebible.org (German and English) or can be bought (as printed edition) at Wien Museum where the Life Bible images are on show at the exhibition ' Sex in Vienna ' until 22 January. fig.: 'Life Bible' of Life Ball 2017 at Wien Museum, 10 January 2017. Photo: © Jana Madzigon www.artista.at / Life Ball.

