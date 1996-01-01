8 September 2017



Vienna Insight: Designer Lola Paltinger presented dirndl dresses for the Munich Beer Festival 'Oktoberfest' 2017 Munich-based designer Lola Paltinger is known for alpine glamour. Her dirndl couture has been worn already by international stars like Salma Hayek or Katy Perry. Yesterday, Lola Paltinger visited Vienna for the presentation of the latest trends for the annual Munich Beer Festival ' Oktoberfest ' which is celebrated not only in Munich (Bavaria, Germany) but all around the world - even in Vienna. In Munich, it starts on 16 September and ends on 3rd October. The fashion items of the special beer festival line ' Himmelblau ' are distributed exclusively via teleshopping TV-channel and online shop HSE24 . For one of dirndl aprons (on view at the images in the middle and right), Lola Paltinger reworked several old postcards for a new vintage print showing men and women in festive-like atmosphere. The designer combined the silk apron with a dirndl dress with classical corsage (made of comfortable elastic material) and wide skirt. Since around 10 years Lola Paltinger collaborates with HSE24. Additionally to classical dirndls, Lola Paltinger created for HSE24 a casual version consisting of a wide skirt and blouse (picture left) without corsage.

