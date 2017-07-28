28 July 2017



Lumas presents celebrity portraits by photographer Gabo during Berlin Art Week (September)

International photo art gallery chain Lumas sent a preview of the upcoming celebrity portrait exhibition 'Gabo *Fame' such as the image of tennis champion Boris Becker photographed by Gabo (aka Gabriele Oestreich-Trivellini) . 'Gabo *Fame' will be on show from 10 to 17 September at Humboldt Box Berlin during Berlin Art Week. It's announced that the portraits of prominent artists, musicians, actors,... like Yoko Ono, Debbie Harry, Eric Clapton, Sir Peter Ustinov, Kevin Costner,... from Gabo's collection of photos captured during the last 30 years since the 1980ies will be shown in the arrangement of a labyrinth for the deeper involvement of the visitors into the art of the German, Hamburg-born photographer.

Her portrait series appears like a collection of milestones of popular culture driven by outstanding personalities who became during the decades familiar role models.The images will be available directly at the exhibition (free entry) at Humboldt Box Berlin; selected editions can be acquired online on lumas.at.

fig. from right: Portrait of tennis champion Boris Becker by Gabo, part of the Lumas exhibition 'Gabo *Fame' from 10 - 17 September 2017 at Humboldt Box Berlin. Photo (C) Gabriele Trivellini, GABO Photos, www.gabo-photos.com.

Left: Portrait of photographer Gabo, January 1992 by Luca Zordan. Photo: © Luca Zordan/AGENTUR FOCUS; © Gabo / Agentur Focus.