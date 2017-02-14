14 February 2017



Campaign for equality and diversity #MakeLoveNotWalls by David LaChapelle for Diesel By searching with the hashtag #MakeLoveNotWalls users will find today pictures of an inflatable rainbow colored tank located in London (exemplary image on Twitter). It's announced that the street sculpture will travel after London to Milan, Shanghai, New York, Berlin and Tokyo. The tank-sculpture is part of the new Diesel campaign which started today on Valentine's Day with images by David LaChapelle, video starring ballet dancer Sergei Polunin (embedded below), and website where Diesel Artistic Director Nicola Formichetti explains the motivation behind the campaign which is about using one's voice to create a "society we all want to live in, and the future we all deserve." The term 'walls' stands for mental (such as concerning the definition of gender) as well as physical barriers which prevent cross-thinking and the development of new concepts for living together. fig.: 'Wedding Gay' by David LaChapelle for the Diesel #MakeLoveNotWalls campaign Spring/Summer 2017. The photographer, artist created all photographs, collages and the video for the campaign. Artist Stefan Meier contributed the illustrations for the photographic collages. Pphotographer and artist David LaChapelle is a long-term cooperation partner of the brand. The 'kissing sailors' shot by David LaChapelle for Diesel from around 1995 is part of the collection of Victoria and Albert Museum where the over 20 years old work is described as politically motivated advertising. "It's over 20 years since David created the landmark 'kissing sailors' image for Diesel, and now it's time to harness this spirit again, doing our bit to move forward and show unconditional love," declares Nicola Formichetti. "We stand for equal diversity, respect for all – and we are never going to compromise that." The video (starring ballet dancer Sergei Polunin, music 'Higher Love' by Danish singer Alex Vargas) is a statement against hate and a call for love and togetherness.





more culture>





