31 January 2017



Collaboration between Indian designer Manish Arora and Swarovski celebrated at travel business gala in New Delhi Yesterday on 30 January at the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi (capital of India), the collaboration between one of the most famous Indian designers Manish Arora and jewelry label Swarovski was celebrated at a gala together with guests from the travel business and media. From end of March in time with the beginning of spring, Manish Arora's optimistic and zest for life spreading stages will be on view at the 'Life Is Beautiful' exhibitions at the windows of Swarovski stores in Vienna and Innsbruck as well as at Swarovski Kristallwelten in Wattens. Swarovski Kristallwelten is one of the favorite Austrian destinations of tourists from India; numbers of visitors from India grew for almost 100% between the years 2010 and 2015. fig. from left: Stefan Isser (CEO D. Swarovski Tourism Services), Carla Rumler (Cultural Director Swarovski), and designer Manish Arora on 30 January 2017 at the gala evening at the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi, India. The event was held in cooperation with the Austrian tourism agency 'Österreich Werbung'. Photo: Swarovski Kristallwelten; (C) Subodh Prasad.





