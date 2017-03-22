22 March 2017



Central Europe's largest design outlet McArthurGlen in Parndorf extends and invited Austrian fashion designers On 11 April, Central Europe's largest designer outlet McArthurGlen Parndorf nearby Vienna (Parndorf is located in Burgenland, Austria) celebrates the opening of new retail areas on ca. 5.000 square meters at the 'old' village where the first shops were built in 1998. Since that time, McArthurGlen Parndorf has been growing continuously. Today, it can be described as fashion city with places, restaurants and cafes (image right). At the new buildings (preview image below), labels like Peak Performance, Under Armour, Christ, Wiesnkönig, Birkenstock or Patrizia Pepe will open their stores. On occasion of the outlet extension, McArthurGlen invited several Austrian fashion and design labels to presents their collection pieces from 11 April until 1 July at the 'Ordinary House equipped by Interio'. Announced are the labels Brandmair, Petar Petrov, bags by Eva Blut, headwear by Mühlbauer, foulards by Consumed by Thomas Zeitlberger, cosmetics by Saint Charles Apotheke, etc. With the extension, McArthurGlen Parndorf counts in sum more than 160 stores on 36.500 square meters retail area where products are sold for 30-70% of the regular price. On 11 April, the shops will open at 9:30; more details like information about the shuttle bus between Vienna and Parndorf or the children's programme are published (in English, German, Hungarian, Slovak,... language) on mcarthurglen.com. Photos: © McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Parndorf.





