23 January 2017 Nina Andersson Voigt captured for Monki campaign women in swim- and underwear naturally without filters For the first ever swim- and underwear lines by Monki (belongs to H&M Group), Swedish photographer Nina Andersson Voigt captured women in informal scenes such as playing with a gym ball and joking in swimwear or sitting in a girl group in underwear just as before choosing the outfits for going out (image below). The photos of the Spring/Summer 2017 items aren't reworked with any filters. Perhaps that's the reason why the lookbook images' appeal reminds selfies or photo journalistic works of a research on habits of youth culture. In the case of the Monki SS2017 pictures, youth lifestyle is represented by four women from the creative scene. The motto of the campaign is 'Good vibes only. #nofilter'. fig.: Swimwear (at the image right on view are striped models from a wide range of bikinis, swimsuits made of uni colored metallic material or fabrics with dots or florals) and underwear (picture below - bras, briefs, body in creamy pastel tones) from the Monki Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Campaign photographed by Nina Andersson Voigt with four women from the creative scene. Below, the women from left: Jaana, artist London; Ellen, stylist Stockholm; Lovisa, creative Stockholm; Aida, reporter Stockholm. Hair and makeup by Josefin Zarmen; creative direction by Monki.





more culture>





