25 July 2017



Preview: Traveling fair blickfang in Vienna (27 - 29 Oct)



From 27 until 29 October, around 150 design labels (fashion, jewelry, furniture,...) from 16 countries such as the Austrian travelkit brand '...Said The Fox' (image below left) or the Hungarian shoe company 'Dyan' (picture below, right) will be presented at the traveling fair 'blickfang' in Vienna. Additionally to the blickfang fair and shopping event at MAK (Museum of Applied Arts), the organizers teamed up with the Embassy of the Netherlands for the collaborative 3-months pop-up store located at Bandgasse in the city's 7th district where products by Austrian and Dutch labels will be showcased from 27 October until 31st January.

After Vienna, blickfang will travel to the following cities:

Zurich, Switzerland (10 - 12 November 2017)

Bern, Switzerland (24 - 26 November 2017)

Cologne, Germany (19 - 21 January 2018)

Hamburg, Germany (2 - 4 February 2018)

Stuttgart, Germany (16 - 18 March 2018)

Basel, Switzerland (4 - 6 May 2018)

Early Bird tickets for blickfang in Vienna are already available at blickfang-onlineshop.com.

fig. from left: Travel bags by '...Said The Fox'; shoes by designer Diana Polgar's label 'Dyan'.

Photos: © blickfang.