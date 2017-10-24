24 October 2017



Preview: Wiener Schmucktage (Vienna Jewelry Days) The printed catalogue of the upcoming jewelry event series 'Wiener Schmucktage', the folder and online presentation with location directory are already published. The material provides information about 28 destinations through Vienna where jewelry by around 150 artists will be on view from 7 until 12 November. The jewelry presentations will be accompanied by talks, discussions, tours and workshops. The printed catalogue introduces into the destinations' presentations of jewelry artists and their work. Online, the content of the catalogue can be browsed via wienerschmucktage.at/schmuck/. Each introduction carries additional schedule information. At the page about MAK (Austrian Museum of Applied Arts) for example, the talk about unique jewelry and limited editions on occasion of the opening of the jewelry days on 7 November is announced. The folder in fanfold design (picture above) is organized after event titles such as the 'Schmuck Nacht' (jewelry night) on 8 November with listing of participating galleries and jewellers. The Schmuck Nacht-destinations can be found easily at the chronological directory at wienerschmucktage.at/programm/ with closer information such as where and when the performance 'Kinetic Jeweller(y) Dinner' by students of the jewelry-design program of the fashion school Herbststrasse will happen. 'Schmuck Denken' (could be translated as 'Thinking Jewelry') concerns talks, discussions like the talk about big names in the business such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, or Bulgari at Dorotheum on 10 November. 'Sich Schmücken' (to decorate or adorn oneself) is the title of the tour program where experts of the art & jewelry business explain themes like recycling or nature materials. Not on view at the image (above) of the folder is 'Schmuck Schmecken' (tasting jewelry); it's the title of a series of breakfast meetings such as at jeweler Lea Tudosze who will present an old and newly revived technique for embellishing loved objects with gem stones. Even not on view at the picture is the category 'Schmuck Fühlen' (feeling jewelry) where among workshops for experts such as the training of 3D digital modelling skills even one children's workshop can be found.





