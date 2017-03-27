28 March 2017



Swarovski presented the first edition #01 of Kristallwelten Magazin together with Indian designer Manish Arora Manish Arora is the first designer whose work appears prominently at the Swarovski 'Kristallwelten Magazin' which was presented yesterday by CEO D. Swarovski Tourism Services Stefan Isser (1st image above, right beside Manish Arora) on occasion of the premiere of the stage settings of four windows at the Swarovski Kristallwelten store at Kaerntner Strasse 24 in Vienna. At the four 'Life Is Beautiful' windows, fashion from the current Manish Arora Spring/Summer collection is starring with special crystal shine which is embroidered on the colorful fabrics. The stages are named after elements or signs of a beautiful life: Happiness, Joy, Celebration and Circus; last mentioned window shows a tiger. The colorful animal head is made of pearls and crystals. Not on view at the image (above, third from left) is the whole theatrical story which is like taken from an Indian fairy tale about a woman and her magical protector. The most signature piece of Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2017 collection is placed at the window 'Joy' (on view left behind the designer at the first image and at the second picture); the window's 'Candyland' skirt is according to the description "...partially coated with a glittering glaze" - but it only looks like sugar; the glaze is made of synthetic material; nothing for a sweet tooth. At Kristallwelten Magazin #01 , the skirt is on view (as runway shot) at the article about the collaboration with Manish Arora. (The printed full version of the magazine can be ordered online.) Store visitors who are sharing their pictures of the fashion-jewelry sceneries online, will find views by using the hashtag #ManishAroraSwarovski. fig. from left: Indian designer Manish Arora stands left beside Stefan Isser, CEO D. Swarovski Tourism Services, who is holding the Kristallwelten Magazin in his hand; window 'Joy'; window 'Circus'; window 'Happiness' of the 'Life Is Beautiful' fashion-jewelry installation series by Manish Arora. Pictures captured on 27 March 2017 at Swarovski Kristallwelten store at Kaerntner Strasse 24 in Vienna.





