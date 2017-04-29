1 February 2017 Take Festival released the campaign 2017 photographed by Maria Ziegelböck in fashion editorial-like style From 25 to 29 April 2017, the second edition of the 'Take Festival for Independent Fashion and Arts' will happen at Alte Post (Dominikanerbastei 11) in Vienna. Today, Take released the campaign with images by fashion photographer Maria Ziegelböck. The campaign consists of a series of images by Vienna-based Maria Ziegelböck. Each of the photos presents two people who stand close to each other. The images capture dynamic, performance-like movements which remind athletic gym exercises where one person depends on the strength and/or the reliability of the other. For the series, stylist Rike Hemedinger used pieces by various designers and mixed them. The campaign appears similar to an editorial photo series made for the glossy pages of printed magazines. Together with the campaign presentation, additional information was sent such as about the program which starts with the AFA – Austrian Fashion Awards on 25 April or the festival's accompanying activities on take-festival.com/blog/ where behind the scenes reports about the artists, designers and their projects will be published from February. The festival's website plays a central role before and during the 5-days event; announced are also live-reports. Tickets for the festival are already available on take-festival.com/tickets/. fig.: Poster and images of the 'Take Festival 2017' campaign; (C) Maria Ziegelböck. Description of the fashion, from left: 1. Anna wears sweatpants with XL t-shirt by Jana Wieland and Raniboots by Rani Bageria. Luca is dressed in XL t-shirt, sweatpants by Jana Wieland and his own shoes. 2. Franziska in a coat by Dimitrije Gojkovic, trousers by Roshi Porkar, shoes by rosa mosa. 3. Lena in patterned top, patterned short leggings "falsche schlange" by Wendy Jim, below a top by Dimitrije Gojkovic. Luca in Jane Flowing Dress by Femme Maison, shoes by rosa mosa.



4. Franziska wears the bat top and short leggings by Wendy Jim and her own shoes. Lena in bat top and short leggings by Wendy Jim, boots by Petar Petrov. The campaign was created by:

Fotografin: Maria Ziegelböck

Fotoassistenz: Sophie Kirchner

Styling: Rike Hemedinger

Stylingassistenz: Anna Gawrilow, Katharina Strak

Art Direction: Christian Schlager, studio VIE

Casting: Anna Schwarz

Models: Elisa Alberti, Luca Fuchs, Franziska Klein, Anna Rubner

Gymnastin: Lena Hödl

Make-up & Hair: Wolfgang Lindenhofer

Location: Studio Peter Dopplinger





