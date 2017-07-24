24 July 2017



Albertina Museum's 'Albert & Tina' club pays tribute to femininity and balanced gender representations at DJ sets

The Albertina Museum Wednesday club 'Albert & Tina' publishes the upcoming dates until September on Facebook where this year's campaign image for the club (founded 2011) showing the prominent Hare by Albrecht Dürer in Audrey Hepburn inspired styling is explained as homage to femininity. Music program curator Nico Nesta followed the event title 'Albert & Tina' and invited 50% female and 50% male DJs from different crews as statement of a balanced gender representation at positions where the tone is set. For event organizer David Kreytenberg, the program's concept roots in the responsibility towards the DJ scene.

At each date, a woman and a man appear behind the turntables:

26 July JEANETTE TRÈSBIEN & CHARLIE DAVIDSON

02 August JOJA (V-Are) & FLO REAL

09 August ALESSIA JACUZZI & BOOGALOO STEVE

16 August ANEMONA & PRECIOUS K

23 August LEA LUST & DJ MOE

30 August ANNA LEISER & FRITZ PLÖCKINGER

06 September KIDKUT & ANTONIA

The club event runs on Wednesdays (at good weather conditions) from 18:00 until 23:00. Additionally, club guests who consumed a beverage at the bar get a voucher for the reduced entry (minus 50%) to the exhibitions at Albertina Museum.

fig. above: Campaign image for the 'Albert & Tina' club series in 2017. (C) Tom Wolff .

Below: The image shows the Albertina Museum in Vienna. Photo: (C) Richard Lürzer.