19 September 2017



Vienna insight: Luis Trenker store is inspired by alpine culture and film Yesterday, Luis Trenker invited guests to the new store at Herrengasse 19 in Vienna. The event with prominent guests from TV, radio and sports was organized by Hirzberger Events, one of the city's specialists for society events. In front of the store windows, culinary like bacon, cheese and typical bread from the home region of the South Tyrolean label was arranged deliciously at sideboards and bar tables (pictures below, middle and right). Inside, the wide range of products was presented with the brand's own beauty goods, clothing, furniture or the Luis Trenker stone pine schnaps (picture below, left), the 'Zirmeler' from the Seiser alp. Alpine lifestyle is the core theme of the urban and sporty outdoor collections by Luis Trenker explained founder and CEO Michi Klemera (image right, standing beside a director chair which was built after Luis Trenker's original seat). It may seem as if Luis Trenker is still directing... The interior's solid wood in matte black, white walls and vintage wood from South Tyrol reference black/white films of the 1930/40ies. The men's and women's wear can't be defined as solely fashion, sports or purely 'tracht' (traditional clothing) of the European alps regions; it's all of them: for the collections, characteristic alpine materials like loden (felted wool) or knit are used as well as typical elements of tracht. The designers of Luis Trenker are breaking the traditional clothing structures by a dialogue with contemporary fashion, sports and the zeitgeist's desire for sustainable products such as realized at the quilted outdoor jackets for skiing or mountaineering; the jackets aren't filled with goose downs but wool of South Tyrolean sheeps. As adolescent, Michi Klemera saw Luis Trenker in the streets of Bozen where even the brand's headquarters are located nowadays. The mountaineer, actor and director Trenker was a well-known person in Bozen and stood for authenticity and an open mind which led him as filmmaker even to Hollywood. The herringbone pattern and the left/left knitted wool of the Autumn/Winter 2017/18 collection can be found at old images of Luis Trenker; one of the inspiring sources of the brand's designers. The store is the fifth own shop in Europe. Luis Trenker is also available outside of Europe at retailers such as at the Rocky Mountains or in Singapore, explained Michi Klemera the distribution strategy which was extended in 2010 by an online shop. fig. from above, clockwise; the pictures were taken on 18 September 2017: Insight into the Luis Trenker shop at Herrengasse 19 in Vienna. Closer view at the 'Gala' leather boots in mountaineer footwear style and urbanized with high heels; right beside, the wool and leather sneakers 'Gilberta'. Right: Founder and CEO Michi Klemera standing beside the Luis Trenker director chair. Images below, from right: Buffet with culinary specialties from South Tyrol. One of the store windows with items from the women's and men's collections; the mannequins wear the brand's vintage mountain goggles. Stone pine schnaps 'Zirmeler'.





more culture>





