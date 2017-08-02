2 August 2017



Vienna street art festival 'Calle Libre' announces city tours

From 9 until 12 August, the street art festival 'Calle Libre' offers from live paintings at several locations through Vienna over workshops to city tours a rich program concerning the esthetics of urban art works which are mirroring the fears, the desires and hopes of society. Calle Libre supports the free artistic expression by building a platform where the public can meet and discuss with the artists. At callelibre.at/urban-art-tour , Calle Libre announces city tours through the 6th and 7th districts and offers the download of the 'Urbanart Map' with listing of street art.