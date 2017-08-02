collections
culture
+costume
+multiMedia
+painting
+performing
+sculpture
+others
cuisine
motor
music

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile



fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

2 August 2017

Vienna street art festival 'Calle Libre' announces city tours

From 9 until 12 August, the street art festival 'Calle Libre' offers from live paintings at several locations through Vienna over workshops to city tours a rich program concerning the esthetics of urban art works which are mirroring the fears, the desires and hopes of society. Calle Libre supports the free artistic expression by building a platform where the public can meet and discuss with the artists. At callelibre.at/urban-art-tour, Calle Libre announces city tours through the 6th and 7th districts and offers the download of the 'Urbanart Map' with listing of street art.

The official festival opening happens on 9 August at MQ Museumsquartier (find details at the program).


 more culture>

© since 1996 Sawetz