28 November 2017



Viennese fashion school 'Modeschule Hetzendorf' presents on occasion of 70th anniversary historical artefacts at an exhibition and products by students at the Jubilee Shop

From 2 until 7 December, the Viennese fashion school 'Modeschule Hetzendorf' presents on occasion of its 70th anniversary artefacts from the school's archive and works by current students. At the Modeschule Hetzendorf website , the event is announced with closer information about the school's history which reaches back to the year 1897. The school has changed its name and locations several times. The first name was 'Kunstschule für Frauen und Mädchen' (Art School for Women and Girls). The artistic approach to fashion crafts (inclusively the design of textiles, bags, shoes, hats,...) is until today one of the characteristics of Modeschule Hetzendorf. After World War II in the school year 1947/48, the fashion institution re-started again under the new name 'Modeschule der Stadt Wien im Schloss Hetzendorf'.

The opening of '70 Jahre Modeschule Hetzendorf' happens on 1st December (details on Facebook). The anniversary exhibition will be accompanied by the Jubilee Shop with limited editions of design products by Hetzendorf students.

fig.: Exhibition views '70 Jahre Modeschule Hetzendorf'. Left: Fashion illustrations of the mid-20th century. Right: Collage-like layered pages in the style of a student's diary with fashion sketches, pictures of a class journey to Rome, notes concerning mathematics, French grammar, and keywords in big letters such as (translated from German) Freedom, Art, Resistance, Innovation, Tradition,...

Photos: © MA13/Zimmermann.